Former Chichester Observer editor and wife celebrate 74 years of marriage

Former Chichester Observer editor Graham Brooks and his wife Kay, 95 and 93 years old respectively, are celebrating a remarkable 74 years of marriage.

“It sounds a long time,” says Kay, “but I must say that it has been perfect. We have had such a happy marriage, and we have got two lovely children (Nigel and Lynn) and lovely in-laws, and life really could not have been better”.

As for that wedding day 74 years ago: “The sun was shining, just like it is today. It was a beautiful day. We got married at St Mary's Church at Liss, and we must have had about a hundred people there.”

The couple, who live in Chichester, met at school: “Graham was at Churchers and I was at the County High School in Petersfield. I was 15 and Graham was 17.

“He and a friend were going to Aldershot to a music shop, and my mother looked out and said ‘I think that's Graham Brooks outside.’ I went out and Graham said ‘Would you like to go to the cinema?’ My mother always used to call him her Graham!”

Graham was going to go into teaching but couldn't get into teaching that particular year: “Someone said that they were looking for someone at the Evening News and so he started in journalism.”

He took his trademark kindness and decency into the profession and enjoyed a long and very distinguished career.

Graham and Kay’s son Nigel said: “They have been incredible role models. They are an inspirational couple, and one of the lovely things that I've been able to do recently is to reminisce with dad and talk about so many instances where they have been the perfect couple and such great support for us. We've always been very grateful for their encouragement. We are all married and we're all still married which I think is a tribute to Kay and Graham. They are quite something to live up to!”

Nigel in particular paid tribute to their kindness: “I said to Graham ‘Do you remember when you helped to lay a lovely path to the back garden? I said ‘Every time I walk along it, I think of you’, and he said ‘Well, that was worth doing then.’ And I also remember that dad would never tell you off. What he would say was ‘if I could make a suggestion…!’”

Graham was appointed editor of the Observer series in 1961 and later group editor of the weekly papers – the Observers, West Sussex Gazette, Petersfield Post, Hampshire Telegraph and Post – from 1972-1992. He was made a MBE for services to journalism in 1993 and received a Chichester City Council Civic Award for services to the community in 1992.

On Graham’s appointment to the editorship of the Observer series, the couple moved to the East Broyle estate in Chichester where they have lived ever since.

Graham remains renowned in the newspaper industry for his high standards and accurate reporting and that his newspapers reflected the readers which they served. He was respected by staff in all departments of the Observer for his fairness and approachability.

As well as his prominent role in city life through his work, Graham has also found time to become involved in a number of organisations, including Chichester Area Talking News, of which he was a founder member and twice chairman. Among his community achievements, he was founder member and chairman of Bognor Regis Swimming Club, from 1965-1978, and chairman of Bognor Regis Round Table from 1967-68.

He was chairman of Chichester Lawn Tennis and Squash Club from 1981-83, founder member of Chichester Jazz Club and founder member of Chichester Keats Luncheon Club in 1991 and secretary for 20 years.