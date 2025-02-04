Former council officer takes to social media over concerns over Herstmonceux Science Centre

A former Wealden District Council planning team leader has taken to social media in Herstmonceux to explain how he was wholly involved with the formation of the Science Centre. He was responding to fears that the Science Centre, currently under the control of Bader College ,was possibly due to close.

Patrick Coffey from Heathfield was also involved with the formation of the Science Centre in the first place and the whole University at the Herstmonceux Campus. He said: "To hear about the potential demise of this wonderful project deeply saddens me and I will do anything I canto help the campaign to save it."

Patrick was planning team leader for South Wealden and dealt with all the 20-plus planning applications associated with the overall development. He spent many months negotiating with Stephen Pizzey to set up the Science Centre. He said: "I even met Patrick Moore twice in the process. My family still, uses and loves the place."

After hearing concerns about the future of the Science Centre, owners Queen's University and Bader College want to reassure the community of their 'shared commitment to upholding the site’s legacy as a hub for scientific literacy, education, and public outreach.' They say the University recognises the unique heritage and educational value of the observatory site and its importance to the local community and beyond.

Herstmonceux Observatory

“We understand the concerns raised by the Herstmonceux ObservatoryCampaign Group and the wider community,” said Matthew Evans, Provostand Vice-Principal (Academic) of Queen’s University. “Invested in ourplanning for the future of the site is a commitment to ensuring thescience centre provides an inclusive and innovative space for learningand discovery for people of all ages.”

It will aim to inspire curiosity and understanding of science, particularly astronomy and space science, for all ages and backgrounds. maintain and enhance its role as a resource for STEM education and seek input from the local community to 'ensure the site remains a vibrant and inclusive space for learning and discovery.'

Dean Pascall, Director of the Estate, Bader College said: "The University remains committed to transparency and collaboration throughout this process. Plans for the site’s future will be shared in the coming months, with opportunities for community engagement and input. We look forward to working with the Herstmonceux Observatory Campaign Group and the wider community to ensure the site continues to inspire and educate for generations to come.”

