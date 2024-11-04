Former England Rugby Star Maggie Alphonsi inspires guests at Best of British Gatwick event, raising over £8,000 for Starr Trust Charity

Maggie Alphonsi, the trailblazing former England rugby player, captivated audiences at this year’s annual Best of British Gatwick event with her powerful story of resilience, determination, and triumph over adversity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alphonsi shared her journey from a modest upbringing in London to becoming one of rugby’s most celebrated players and commentators.

Her inspirational talk highlighted her early experiences with bullying, her struggles to fit in, and how rugby ultimately provided a path to self-acceptance and personal strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She spoke openly about facing criticism and prejudice as a pioneering female rugby player, often facing gender- and race-based challenges in a traditionally male-dominated sport. Despite these obstacles, she has forged an exemplary career, earning an MBE, starring in campaigns for global brands, and commenting on some of rugby’s most significant matches.

Best of British Events at The Hilton Gatwick

With a range of fundraising activities, this event provided the opportunity for attendees to be inspired while giving back. With the generosity of guests, and sponsors including, headline sponsor Creative Pod, co-sponsors IT Document Solutions, Webtrends Optimize, Mayo Wynne Baxter and media sponsor, Sussex Business Times, this event raised over £8,000 for the Starr Trust charity.

Ryan Heal, Managing Director of Best of British Events, said: “Listening to Maggie’s story reminds us all of the power of perseverance and the importance of embracing one’s unique strengths, regardless of background or obstacles.

"We are incredibly grateful for her presence and to everyone in the room whose generosity helped us raise over £8,000 for the Starr Trust. This event was a testament to our community’s commitment to making a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds raised will go directly to the Starr Trust charity, which supports young people in achieving their goals and building brighter futures. The Best of British Gatwick event continues to be an important platform for celebrating leadership, while giving back to the community.

For more information regarding Best of British events, please visit their website: https://bestofbritish.org.uk/gallery/gatwick/2024-2/