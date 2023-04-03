Former Hastings resident returns for his 17th annual charity walk along Sussex coast

Nigel James 59, who used to be resident in Hastings, will be walking from Selsey RNLI Station to Rye Harbour RNLI Station during Easter , a distance of 94 miles raising funds for the Lifeboat Service visiting lifeboat stations in Selsey, Littlehampton, Shoreham Harbour, Brighton, Newhaven, Eastbourne, Hastings and Rye Harbour.“It isn’t much to give up some time to give a little back.” Nigel said when asked why he took up the challenge.