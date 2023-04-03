Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
57 minutes ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
1 hour ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

Former Hastings resident returns for his 17th annual charity walk along Sussex coast

A security officer from Yorkshire, will be returning to the south of England to take on his 17th annual walking challenge for charity.

By Nigel JamesContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:53 BST
Nigel during his previous walk for the RNLI
Nigel during his previous walk for the RNLI
Nigel during his previous walk for the RNLI

Nigel James 59, who used to be resident in Hastings, will be walking from Selsey RNLI Station to Rye Harbour RNLI Station during Easter , a distance of 94 miles raising funds for the Lifeboat Service visiting lifeboat stations in Selsey, Littlehampton, Shoreham Harbour, Brighton, Newhaven, Eastbourne, Hastings and Rye Harbour.“It isn’t much to give up some time to give a little back.” Nigel said when asked why he took up the challenge.

“The RNLI is a charity and provides an incredible service funded solely on donations. The crews and other staff are volunteers who risk their lives week in week out. They truly are modern day heroes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can support Nigel on his justgiving page justgiving.com/page/nigel-james-1666700156245

HastingsSussexYorkshireEnglandRNLI