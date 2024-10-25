Former members of East Sussex Youth Orchestra reunite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Reunion Orchestra – former members of East Sussex Youth Orchestra – unite for a celebratory concert of music by Weber, Strauss and Rachmaninov, conducted by founding music director Colin Metters at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Sea on Sunday, October 27 October at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Elizabeth Bell said: “The make up of the Reunion Orchestra is unique with all players having, at some time, played in ESYO. Founding members are playing alongside those not even born when the orchestra was started, all sharing their passion for music nurtured through the County Music programme over the last four decades.

“Many former members went on to become successful professional musicians

including the concert’s soloist Nicholas Korth, (Co-Principal Horn with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, composer, and guest principal horn) and leader, Charles Mutter (Associate Concertmaster with the BBC Concert Orchestra and guest leader with many major UK orchestras). Many pursued non-performing careers in the arts and still play in accomplished semi-professional orchestras or amateur orchestras, and some are dusting down their instruments to be part of this special occasion.

“Others met their life partner through the Orchestra, and some have seen their children follow in their footsteps.

“The idea of a Reunion Concert came after the final performance by East Sussex Youth Orchestra in 2019 after 40 years of exceptional music. ESYO had performed to great acclaim not only in East Sussex but elsewhere in the UK and on European tours. The response to Colin Metters’ invitation to take part in a celebratory concert was overwhelming and the first Reunion Concert took place at Fairfield Halls, Croydon in October 2019. This second concert is equally inspiring and features Weber’s Overture Oberon, Strauss’ Second Horn Concerto and Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony.”