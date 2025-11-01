Former Oysterband singer & multi-instrumentalist plays Eastbourne date

Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club welcomes Ray Cooper as its next guest on Wednesday, November 5 Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “An acoustic singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, the guy that sings with a cello, as well as mandolin, guitar and piano, Ray was for many years a member of Oysterband. Then in 2013 he decided to go solo and has released five acclaimed albums.”

£8 (cash) pay on the door. Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm.

“Ray Cooper is an acoustic singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He accompanies his songs with a cello, mandolin, guitar and piano. Each song comes with a story, and Ray has a lot of stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ray started to play in bands when he was 16. After art college in Brighton, he joined punk band Amazorblades, moved to London and began to work with other groups and genres. By the time he joined the 3 Mustaphas 3 in 1982, he was already an experienced session musician and had worked with a number of producers. He had been moving between rock, punk, pop and world music, and working as a singer, bass guitar player and cellist before he finally hooked up with Oysterband and began a long exploration into his own roots.

“After moving to Sweden in the year 2000, Cooper continued playing with Oysterband, eventually touring in 27 countries and recording 19 albums. In 2012 they won three awards from BBC Radio 2’s Folk Awards for best group, best album and best traditional track, appeared on the Later with Jools Holland show and were dubbed by FROOTS magazine as one of the three icons of folk. Despite their success, Cooper took the decision to leave the band and go solo.

“He set up a recording studio in a small log cabin and recorded his first album Tales of Love War and Death by Hanging in 2010. It has a strongly historical theme. It was followed in 2014 by Palace Of Tears which is about more recent, more personal history. Between The Golden Age & The Promised Land came out in 2018, Land of Heroes in 2021 and his latest album, Even For A Shadow in 2024.”

He said: “I am half Scottish and half English, I have no home town, I think of myself as a north European now. A romantic. I look back on history with the hope to learn something about the present, to catch the repeating patterns. I get my ideas from memories, dreams, history books, biographies, online news outlets, conversations I remember or imagine, I have no method. Trad tunes weave their way in and out because they are just so strong and are as much a part of my cultural roots as rock ‘n roll.”