Former pupils of Hassocks County Secondary School celebrate 50 years on

Hassocks County Secondary’s class of 1970

Former pupils of Hassocks County Secondary School who left more than 50 years ago, on June 7th 1970, got together for a reunion in Clayton on Saturday October 15.

“We are delighted that 27 of our former school friends joined us for the reunion”, said Lesley Perkins who organised the event along with close friend Jane Temple. Some had travelled from as far away as Italy and some from Cornwall and the North of England for the occasion.”

The reunion was originally planned for 2019 but Covid intervened and it was postponed until October 2022, “which means we actually left our secondary modern 52 years ago,” said Lesley.

Many of the attendees had not seen each other for 50 years, since leaving school, although some had kept in touch with their particular friends or friendship groups. Others still live in and around Hassocks.

“It was fantastic to discover what a wide range of career paths had been followed”, said former Head Girl, Jane Temple (nee Richardson).

“There was a systems engineer, along with teachers, lawyers, nurses, hoteliers & journalists. Some have retired now and some are still practising.

“We gave everyone who came along a name badge displaying their current & former names”, said Lesley (nee Surgey) “although some people were instantly recognisable - like me, apparently!”

The event was such a success, that everyone is looking forward to having another get together in Hassocks at some point.

