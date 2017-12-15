Former Ringmer student’s Twickenham dream capped with a try

It’s every aspiring rugby player’s dream ... to play at Twickenham and score a try.

When that is achieved in a prestigious match and watched by family, friends and well-wishers it’s the icing on the cake.

The proud occasion was enjoyed by Bluebell Nicholls at the world-famous stadium when she played in the women’s version of the annual Varsity Match between Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

It’s a rugby union fixture dating back to 1872, and for the women this month’s clash was the 31st at Twickenham between the two teams.

The thrill of the occasion was shared by students and staff at King’s Academy Ringmer.

Bluebell, now 18, was an outstanding student at what was previously Ringmer Community College.

PE teacher Paula Peters started a girls’ rugby team when Bluebell was in Year 10.

Mrs Peters soon realised that she had a natural talent for the game and encouraged her to join a club. She has never looked back and is now a regular player for Cambridge University.

The big day at Twickenham saw her side comfortably prevail 24-0 against their greatest rivals.

Speedy Bluebell, playing on the left wing for the Light Blues, had to wait until late in the match for her big moment, going over for a try in the 79th minute.

King’s Academy Ringmer students travelled up to Twickenham to cheer Cambridge, and in particular Bluebell, on to victory.

After the game she came over to see them, her sister Matilda and Mrs Peters who started it all, signing autographs and posing for selfies.

Mrs Peters said: “I couldn’t be prouder and happier for Bluebell. She is not only extremely talented but also has a fantastic attitude.

“I’m sure this is just the beginning of great things.”

Bluebell is a student at King’s College, Cambridge, where she is studying Anglo-Saxon, Norse and Celtic.