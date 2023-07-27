Former veterinary surgery and flat in Hailsham is sold at auction

Mixed use premises with potential at the heart of Hailsham town centre went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

The rear unit at Old Manor House in Market Street was among 153 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The semi-detached two storey property is arranged as a former veterinary surgery with a self-contained one-bedroom flat above.

Offered jointly with Hunt Commercial, it sold for £195,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 26 July.

SOLD: The rear unit at Old Manor House in Market Street, Hailsham

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We considered this property to offer scope for owner occupation or investment. It will be interesting to see what the future holds.

“The ground floor (former vets) – now need of some updating – offers potential for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“The flat has recently been refurbished and has a gas heating system via radiators and is in good decorative order.

There is pedestrian access to the property from Market Street, with vehicular access to the rear from Southerden Close via a private driveway providing access to car parking spaces for approximately six vehicles.

The premises is situated in the heart of a market town with comprehensive shopping facilities/amenities and excellent road links to Brighton, Eastbourne and surrounding areas via the nearby A22 and A27.

The next auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 September and ends on Wednesday 20 September.