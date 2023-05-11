Formula 1 teams confirmed to attend the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Team at the 2022 Festival of Speed.

Following the British Grand Prix the previous weekend, the teams will travel to Goodwood to run and display their cars in the Sky F1 Pit Lane. Visitors will be afforded a rare opportunity to see legendary cars from across the decades first hand and meet the teams and drivers.

The teams currently confirmed to join us for the 30th Festival of Speed are: McLaren Formula 1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Team and Williams Racing. A number of the teams will be present across all four days, including on the Thursday of the event for only the second year running.

The Festival’s F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky will play host to these teams over the weekend, creating a unique space shared by members of the public, drivers and working engineers preparing their cars for runs up the Hill. It will also be a place that young people and local schools looking to explore STEM subjects will be sign-posted to see behind the scenes of a motorsport team.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team at the Festival of Speed.

This year Goodwood celebrates 75 years of motorsport, following the opening of the Motor Circuit in 1948. This will be the overarching theme at this year’s Festival of Speed – which also has its own anniversary, as the iconic event turns 30. ‘Goodwood 75’ will pay tribute to the incredible history and heritage of motorsport at Goodwood, and a series of moments at the Festival will embrace the future of motorsport, something which Goodwood has continuously championed throughout the years, aligning perfectly with the vision of the F1 teams in attendance.

In 2022, Goodwood was delighted to welcome several current Formula 1 teams and drivers. Wowing the crowds, drivers George Russell, Esteban Gutierrez and Zhou Guanyu stopped for photos and autographs before tackling the hill. The F1 Pit Lane also hosted Mahindra Racing’s Gen3 Formula E car as well as MissionH24’s ground-breaking hydrogen-powered endurance race car, the LMPH2G.

The Duke of Richmond said: “In this special year for Goodwood, we are thrilled that some of most prominent names in Formula 1 will be joining us at the Festival of Speed. Each year we are honoured that the teams take time out of their busy calendars to head to Sussex, drive the hillclimb and spend time with our visitors. As we look to the next 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, the future of Formula 1 will play a big part in our storytelling as we all look to preserve the passion of the sport, but also enter the next phase of innovation and the role of alternative fuels.”