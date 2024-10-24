Foster & Allen offer 50 Years of Hits at Eastbourne concert

Foster & Allen offer their 50 Years of Hits concert at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne on Wednesday, November 13 at 7.30pm as they approach a significant year for the duo.

It was in 1975 they started and they haven't looked back – though they admit they might be pacing themselves a bit more these days than they used to.

Mick Foster and Tony Allen promise their Eastbourne date will be be packed with the songs that made the duo famous around the world with hits including Bunch of Thyme, Old Flames, Maggie, After All These Years, We Owe it All to You, I Will Love You All My Life and Just for Old Time's Sake, as well as medleys of songs from their chart-topping albums and DVDs. They will also perform new recordings from their latest album We’ll Meet Again.

Tony said: “We started in 1975 as Foster & Allen. We were part of a different band in Ireland. We were part of a showband and we did a week in London just the two of us in a pub together. And after that we decided to go on the road as Foster & Allen. We had been in London with the band and a friend of ours was opening a pub in London. I was playing keyboards and Mick was playing accordion, and our friend said did we want to stay back and play together in the pub. Mick had been on at me for quite a while to go on the road as a two-piece but I was hesitant because I really wanted to be in the band and I loved that but I think he was right! It was an Irish pub and we played Irish ballads and traditional music and it was a jolly good week. But the other thing that happened in Ireland was that showbands were really big in the 60s but by the 1970s the showbands were breaking up and forming cabaret bands. There was a lot of work around and so we contacted pubs and the two of us got a good bit of work. But then in 78 or 79 we met a man that had a record company and management Donie Cassidy, and we are still with the company now.

“And that was one of the big things for us, working with Donie. He got our Bunch of Thyme song released in the UK and it went into the British charts. We got on Top Of The Pops and that was a huge boost that took us from playing the clubs to playing the theatres. We had an album out nearly every year in the album charts and we played Australia and New Zealand and Canada and South Africa and we had hits everywhere.

“Maybe we enjoy it in a slightly different way now but there is still the same pleasure. I still love going out on tour and I love being on stage. When you're young, the stage is where you want to be but once you've got your audience then that makes it all the more enjoyable. It's amazing to think of the anniversary. There are not a lot of acts that make it to 50 years but we've never gone off the road. A lot of bands will go off and then come back but we have stayed on the road. And we have worked hard. We did 20 tours of Australia and some of them were six or eight weeks at a time and that’s tough, and we used to tour the UK twice a year but when you're younger I suppose it's easier. Now it's more about pacing yourself.”