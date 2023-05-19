Edit Account-Sign Out
Foster care fortnight an opportunity to raise awareness, says Battle fostering agency

There are around 70,000 children in foster care, with another child needing a foster home every 20 minutes! We are really trying to reach out and spread awareness so that we can find more foster carers and in the long run help more children.

By sam stevensContributor
Published 19th May 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:53 BST
5Fostering staff raising awareness of Foster Care Fortnight

We are 5Fostering, a small local foster agency, in need of more foster carers. We currently receive around 100-120 referrals a day, looking for placements for children. We have never received such high amounts before, and at the same time we have never had such a shortage of potential foster carers.

The 15-28 May is Foster care fortnight, when everyone helps to raise awareness. This year The Foster Care network has a theme of "Communities". There are many people that are a part of the team, but the community reaches further afield. Everyone is part of the community, and we are all responsible to help in anyway we can. This is why we are asking everyone to help us and spread the word, to help us to find more foster carers.

Good foster families can transform a child's life and enable them to flourish. If there is anyone out there that has the desire to help a child, has a spare bedroom, is over 25 and a driver, then please give us a call. We are looking for Foster carers in the the South East region E.Sussex/Kent. Alternatively please spread the word, share this article, put a flyer on a noticeboard, share our facebook page, anything you can do to help us.

5Fostering can be reached on 01424 211 [email protected]5fostering.co.uk

Related topics:Foster careBattleSouth EastKent