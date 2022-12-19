Foundation Host Free Extra Time Hubs Christmas Lunch

As the Foundation ended delivery of its community programmes last week, the charity was able to host and provide a special Christmas Broadfield Extra Time Hubs on Friday.

Broadfield Extra Time Hubs Participants at the Foundation Christmas Lunch

With a generous donation Gatwick Airport the Foundation were able to serve over 50 Christmas meals to participants free of charge.

There was also an appearance from Crawley Town’s Nick Tsaroulla, who helped with the raffle prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the snow and ice on the ball court facilities, the walking football session had to be called off but it meant that we were able to provide a warm space for all those that regularly attend the session instead.

Melanie Wrightson, stakeholder engagement manager for Gatwick Airport, was pleased to be able to get involved with the Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We were delighted when we were approached to support the Extra Time Hub; to be able to spread a bit of festive cheer at this time of year and be able to welcome the local community here at the club.

"It's important for the airport to be able to support those people in the community that need that extra support and this is one of the ways in which we can do that by welcoming those, particularly, over the age of 55 who may be at risk of social isolation and to be able to give them an environment in which to celebrate at this time of year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Foundation seeks to reach out into the community it is important that there is a chance to have a Christmas celebration regardless of circumstances.

Foundation community development manager Matt Calver said: “It was a really good opportunity to reward out participants for their support of the programme in the year and out way to give something to the community around us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To give free Christmas meals would not have been possible without the support of Gatwick Airport and their sponsorship that made this celebration so great.

"We would also like to wish everybody a merry Christmas and a happy new year.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration caps of the year for the Foundation that is part of the relaunch of the popular over-50s session at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Foundation hosts walking football on the ball court alongside its activities in the suite and is open to anyone over the age of 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. It’s mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people.

Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad