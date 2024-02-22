Fountains to be back on for Spring Fun event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Queens Square fountains will be formally switched back on by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, at 1pm.

The popular fountains were first turned on in 2017 when Queens Square was redeveloped but turned off at the start of the Covid pandemic. They have been out of action for a long period due to various issues with the equipment in the underground plant room.

Repairs and testing were completed last year. Now that the temperature is starting to rise, the fountains can be switched back on again for the public to enjoy.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “The Queens Square fountains help make the town centre a vibrant place, encouraging people into the town centre and to spend more time there.

“I’m delighted that the fountains are going to be switched back on. We know how important the fountains are to residents and visitors which is why we were determined to get them fixed and working again.”