BREAKING

Fountains to be back on for Spring Fun event

The Queens Square fountains will be switched back on as part of the Spring Fun event in Crawley town centre on Saturday 16 March.The event, which runs from 11.30am to 4pm, will include music and family entertainment from New Orleans-themed street band Beached Brass and Rock Choir, plus storytelling and a silent disco party.
By Allan HamblyContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Queens Square fountains will be formally switched back on by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, at 1pm.

The popular fountains were first turned on in 2017 when Queens Square was redeveloped but turned off at the start of the Covid pandemic. They have been out of action for a long period due to various issues with the equipment in the underground plant room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Repairs and testing were completed last year. Now that the temperature is starting to rise, the fountains can be switched back on again for the public to enjoy.

Most Popular

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “The Queens Square fountains help make the town centre a vibrant place, encouraging people into the town centre and to spend more time there.

“I’m delighted that the fountains are going to be switched back on. We know how important the fountains are to residents and visitors which is why we were determined to get them fixed and working again.”

For more details of events in Crawley visit crawley.gov.uk/events