Four arrests made in East Sussex village after man is taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing

Four people have been arrested in an East Sussex village after a man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing, police said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST

An eye-witness said emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Burdock Place in Stone Cross at around 2pm today (Tuesday, April 25).

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A man, aged 56, had sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing, and was taken to hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

“Officers made four arrests and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Police attending an incident in Stone Cross. Picture from Sussex News and PicturesPolice attending an incident in Stone Cross. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures
Police attending an incident in Stone Cross. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures

Officers said there will be an increased police presence in the area while they carry out enquiries.

The spokesperson added: “It was an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the wider community.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 785 of 25/04.”

Emergency service crews attending an incident in Stone Cross. Picture from Sussex News and PicturesEmergency service crews attending an incident in Stone Cross. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures
Emergency service crews attending an incident in Stone Cross. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures

