Four artists shortlisted for Shelley Memorial Project

The panel tasked with selecting a design for the public artwork to commemorate Horsham's most famous citizen, Percy Bysshe Shelley, have announced the four artists who will proceeed to the next stage in the competition to design a public memorial.

A total of 24 applications for the competition were considered by the selection panel which is made up of representatives from the Shelley Memorial Project, Horsham District Council and the Friends of Horsham Park. On the basis of the proposals submitted by the applicants, the panel initially agreed a longlist of ten, from which, after careful deliberation, they were able to select the shortlisted four:

David Annand

The Broadbent Studio

Artists and panel members visit Horsham Park

Vincent Gray

Robert Ward

On Thursday 9th November, the four shortlisted artists attended a briefing meeting at Horsham District Council offices for the next stage of the selection process.

They also took time out to visit the intended site for the memorial in Horsham Park.

This next stage involves the artists completing a detailed design proposal which, as part of the process, will be submitted for public consultation early in the New Year.

David Hide, Chair of the Shelley Memorial Project, said, 'We would like to congratulate the four shortlisted artists who have been nominated for this next exciting stage.

"We are thrilled to have four excellent proposals from such eminent practitioners, and we are pleased that the completion of the shortlisting brings the realisation of the project's aims a step closer.

"We look forward to the exhibition of the final proposals and the public consultation that will take place next year.