Four fire engines have responded to a house fire in Brighton.

According to tweets from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters were called to a property in Wellington Road at 1.30pm.

Four engines were sent, said the tweet, while crews worked to account for everybody at the scene.

Within around 30 minutes, everybody had been found, according to the tweet, so one fire engine was released while three remained.

An investigation is set to be carried out in due course.