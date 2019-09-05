Four fire engines sent to fire near Crowborough

Four fire engines have been sent to a fire near Crowborough.

Crews were alerted to a ‘barn of hay alight’ in Sandhill Lane, near Boars Head, outside of Crowborough, the fire service said.

They are using a hose reel, a main jet and firefighting foam.

There are no reports of injuries, said a spokesman.

Updates are expected later this evening.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following fire safety hints for farms:

• Hay and straw should be removed from the field as soon as possible after harvesting.

• Are you storing it separately from other buildings, particularly those housing fuels, agrochemicals and machinery? Is in stacks of reasonable size, spaced at least ten metres apart? It is stored separately from livestock housing?

• Have you ensured that petrol, diesel and other fuels are stored in secure areas and storage tank outlets are padlocked?

• Are you keeping your fertilisers and pesticides under lock and key?

• Have you recently checked that open water supplies are being properly maintained for firefighting?

• Are you disposing of refuse safely and on a regular basis?

• When did you last check unoccupied areas on your farm? Are they safe and secure? Have you made sure there is no unnecessary accumulation of combustible materials?

• If you allow visitors or camping on your farm, ensure all barbecues are properly supervised and do not allow the lighting of open fires on the property. Make sure you only allow camping and picnicking in selected areas.

• Have you checked that Fire Danger warning signs are in place?

Read more at www.esfrs.org/business-safety/fire-risk-assessment/fire-safety-risk-assessment-guides/farms.