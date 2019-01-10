Four of the best family-friendly events in Sussex

There’s a huge variety of family-friendly activities across Sussex this winter. Here are four of the best...

Start the New Year in style at antiques collectors fair

The Ardingly International Antiques Collectors Fair returns to the South of England Showground on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 15-16.

There will be a variety of unique, handcrafted and stylish goods on offer with hundreds of indoor and outdoor stalls.

“You’ll be able to achieve a very stylish ‘New Year, New Look’ after just one trip to our fair”, said communications manager Grant Nicholas.

“With all kinds of items – traditional through to rustic, glamorous to retro – buyers will be able to create interior looks and outdoor settings that capture the imagination.”

The fair will open from 9am on the Tuesday at £20 per person (allowing admission on Wednesday also). Admission on Wednesday is from 8am at £5 per person.

Accompanied under-16s can get in for free and discounts are available on group bookings placed in advance with IACF’s Group Organiser. Call 01636 702326.

Visit www.iacf.co.uk to find out more.

Three Little Pig tales at Komedia’s Sundae Club

Brighton Komedia’s Sundae Club takes place on Sunday, January 27, offering over three hours of creative fun for kids and their parents.

Garlic Theatre presents Three Little Pig tales and the event will also feature a creative craft workshop and the Swing Ninjas live band.

The fun starts at 11am.

A spokesperson said: “Sundae Club encourages families to take part in all the activities together. Children should not be left unattended at any time. We also have limited buggy parking space so if you can do without yours that would be great.”

Tickets cost £7. Family tickets cost £27 (entry for four people).

Call the box office on 0845 293 8480.

Noise Next Door offer a comedy for families

The Noise Next Door, one of the UK’s best improv comedy troupes, bring their brand new family show to Worthing next month.

The Noise Next Door At Sea! will be at the Connaught Studio on Saturday, February 9 (2pm, £8.50).

A spokesperson said: “Join our crazy crew for an adventure on the high seas as we need your help to chase down the fearsome Captain Bloodbeard.

The Noise Next Door will take your suggestions and transform them into jaw-dropping scenes and mind-blowing songs in the blink of an eye that are equal parts swash-buckling and side-splitting.”

Three ballets at Brighton’s Theatre Royal this winter

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia return to Brighton with performances of La Fille Mal Gardée, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, accompanied by The Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet.

They will be at the Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday to Saturday, February 4-6.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and it comprises more than 40 dancers and 30 musicians.

The productions merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop with special effects.

Call 0844 871 7650.

