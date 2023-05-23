Four take on gruelling ultra marathon challenge to in aid of Havens Community Hub

Starting Friday June 2 at 8am, Steve Whittemore of Whittfit Training Gym, Luke Martin of Robert Martin Roofing Services, Andy Farley, organiser of Seaford Park run and Steve Brill of Churches Fire Safety, will be completing an ultra-running challenge.

Havens Community Hub will be the beneficiary

They will run four miles, every four hours for 48 hours.

Adding an additional four-mile run to complete 52 miles in two days (the equivalent of two marathons), this challenge will test them physically and push them mentally to the limit.

Runs at 8am, midday, 4pm, 8pm, midnight and 4am will see them go without sleep and contend with the great British weather conditions!

