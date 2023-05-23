Edit Account-Sign Out
Four take on gruelling ultra marathon challenge to in aid of Havens Community Hub

Starting Friday June 2 at 8am, Steve Whittemore of Whittfit Training Gym, Luke Martin of Robert Martin Roofing Services, Andy Farley, organiser of Seaford Park run and Steve Brill of Churches Fire Safety, will be completing an ultra-running challenge.
By Paula WoolvenContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:54 BST
Havens Community Hub will be the beneficiary
Havens Community Hub will be the beneficiary

They will run four miles, every four hours for 48 hours.

Adding an additional four-mile run to complete 52 miles in two days (the equivalent of two marathons), this challenge will test them physically and push them mentally to the limit.

Runs at 8am, midday, 4pm, 8pm, midnight and 4am will see them go without sleep and contend with the great British weather conditions!

Please sponsor Team 4x4x48 and your donations will be doubled at no extra cost to you (one donation per person up to £250 will be matched)

Visit bacommunityfund.co.uk/p/havenscommunityhub