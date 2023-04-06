Four people were treated for smoke inhalation after fire broke out at a property in Southwater last night.

Emergency fire crews were alerted at 6.48pm and rushed to the scene in Station Road, along with ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines from Horsham and Billingshurst to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters found that there had been a fire in the kitchen which was out on arrival.

Firefighters rushed to the scene as fire broke out in a property in Station Road, Southwater

"Crews ventilated the property which was heavily smoke logged and carried out salvage work, before leaving the scene at around 8pm.

"Four people were treated for smoke inhalation and were left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“We would like to remind all residents of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your property, and in the event of a fire, please remember to get out, stay out and call 999.