Four warm spaces open their doors in Chichester thanks to funding from Clarion Futures

As Christmas approaches, four community organisations based in and around Chichester are opening their doors to provide a warm and welcoming space for local people in need of support.

Chichester Boys’ Club in Little London, which is celebrating its centenary this year, is opening its doors each Thursday through to the end of March from midday until 3pm for people over the age of 60. The warm space aims to tackle loneliness and isolation by bringing local communities together, providing warmth, free food, a cup of tea and a sense of belonging, as well as signposting to further support and activities.

Opened in October 1923 by Sir William Bird, the local MP, Chichester Boys’ Club was founded as a way to give boys the best possible start in life, keeping them off the streets and engaging them in positive pastimes. 100 years on, the Club’s aims have broadened, and both boys and girls are welcomed into the fold, with activities on offer including boxing, support groups for young carers and those with autism and Asperger’s and after school youth clubs.

Funding for the warm space has been provided by Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group which owns and manages more than 1,500 homes across Chichester.

Samantha Holmes, Youth Team Assistant at Chichester Boys’ Club, said: “It’s sad that warm spaces are needed in today’s day and age but that’s where we find ourselves, so that’s what we’re doing. Working with other local partners we’re able to signpost those coming through the doors to a wealth of advice and practical support, as well as offering a warm and welcoming space to catch up with friends, meet new people and enjoy some free food.”

In addition to the warm space at Chichester Boys’ Club, Clarion Futures is supporting a number of others across the city and surrounding areas, awarding more than £16,000 in funding.

The Young People’s Shop on South Street in Chichester is opening its doors to local residents aged 11-25 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am-1pm until the end of March. Young people can pop in for a hot chocolate, have a chat or take part in activities such as arts and crafts. The sessions will offer a warm and safe place with refreshments and opportunities to talk to emotional support workers and meet new people, helping to improve wellbeing.

Thanks to support from Clarion Futures and other partners, Selsey Community Forum will be running warm spaces every day of the week at different venues in Selsey, with a range of advice and support on offer including access to community pantries handing out hundreds of kilos of food that would otherwise have gone to landfill to help local people through the cost of living crisis. Details of locations and opening times are available from the Selsey Care Shop on the town’s High Street.

From 12 December through to the end of May, Chill & Chat Café will be opening on Tuesdays from 9:30am until 12:30pm, alternating between Oving Jubilee Hall and Tangmere Village Centre. On offer will be a community food hub, free hot drinks and hot food and activities including different arts and crafts and new skills. There will also be visits from different agencies to give advice on tackling the cost of living and keeping warm.

Matt Parsonage, Head of Communities at Clarion Futures, said:“With the cost of living continuing to bite, initiatives like these are so important, providing opportunities to meet new people, take part in activities and keep warm.

“Working with like-minded partners enables us to make a bigger difference for our residents and communities. We’re delighted to be teaming up with four fantastic organisations in and around Chichester to support local people in the run up to the festive period and beyond.”