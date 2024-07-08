Foxtrot Oscar Cancer sends Crawley patient to the British F1 Grand Prix
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year, the event had a first for Foxtrot Oscar Cancer with Lewis and Vicky attending as Crawley man Lewis has lung cancer that has spread. This was a special one as it was sponsored by one of their supporters raising the money as part of the 100K In May initiative that Foxtrot Oscar Cancer recently undertook.
Lewis’ story
Lewis is 35 and had a persistent cough he was told it was a chest infection and given antibiotics, however just a few weeks later he was given the terrible news that it was actually end stage lung cancer that had spread to his bones and that he had seven months to live. Lewis and his wife Vicky have two young children and a third due any day now!
You can read more about it on his Go Fund Me Page.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cancer-diagnosis-help-to-support-my-family?lang=en_GB&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
Foxtrot Oscar Cancer continues to work to send cancer patients and their families to sporting events to give them some relief from the treatment and stress that cancer diagnosis brings to families across the country. Every penny raised is used for this purpose and you can find many ways to help on their website www.foxtrotoscarcancer.co.uk
The charity also work to raise awareness of all forms of cancer through sport and encourage people to talk about cancer and their experiences with it.
The race
The rain interrupted race at Silverstone made for a mixed up grid and after seeing home favourite George Russell retire as the car suffered a technical problem Sir Lewis Hamilton went on to bring home the chequered flag in his home grand prix and to become a record breaker again!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.