Foxtrot Oscar Cancer sends Crawley patient to the British F1 Grand Prix

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British Formula 1 Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated events in the motorsport calendar. Held at the historic Silverstone Circuit, it attracts thousands of fans, celebrities, and racing enthusiasts from around the world.

This year, the event had a first for Foxtrot Oscar Cancer with Lewis and Vicky attending as Crawley man Lewis has lung cancer that has spread. This was a special one as it was sponsored by one of their supporters raising the money as part of the 100K In May initiative that Foxtrot Oscar Cancer recently undertook.

Lewis’ story

Lewis is 35 and had a persistent cough he was told it was a chest infection and given antibiotics, however just a few weeks later he was given the terrible news that it was actually end stage lung cancer that had spread to his bones and that he had seven months to live. Lewis and his wife Vicky have two young children and a third due any day now!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foxtrot Oscar Cancer Formula 1.

You can read more about it on his Go Fund Me Page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foxtrot Oscar Cancer continues to work to send cancer patients and their families to sporting events to give them some relief from the treatment and stress that cancer diagnosis brings to families across the country. Every penny raised is used for this purpose and you can find many ways to help on their website www.foxtrotoscarcancer.co.uk

The charity also work to raise awareness of all forms of cancer through sport and encourage people to talk about cancer and their experiences with it.

The race