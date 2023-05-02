Edit Account-Sign Out
Framfield goldsmith unveils golden bingo dabber to mark King's Coronation

Artisan goldsmith, Sarah Weatherall, from Framfield, East Sussex has unveiled an exclusive golden bingo dabber, created to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

By sarah barnesContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:59 BST
Golden bingo dabber created by Framfield goldsmith Sarah Weatherall to mark the coronationGolden bingo dabber created by Framfield goldsmith Sarah Weatherall to mark the coronation
The unique piece, handcrafted using 280 grams of silver and gold, was commissioned by Mecca Bingo.

The bespoke dabber has been handcrafted by Sarah and decorated with five crystals, to reflect the colours of the Mecca Bingo logo, down its flank and topped with an ornate crown lid, adorned with a further 13 crystals.

The unique piece, which has been certified by the London Assay Office, was designed and handcrafted by artisan goldsmith, Sarah Weatherall, and features the special commemorative hallmark of the King’s head against an oval background, which has been created especially for the coronation.

Golden bingo dabber created by Framfield goldsmith Sarah Weatherall to mark the coronationGolden bingo dabber created by Framfield goldsmith Sarah Weatherall to mark the coronation
The dabber will be going on display at Mecca Bingo clubs over the summer, so bingo fans can come and see it for themselves.

Mecca’s head of PR and content, Mark Cheevers, said: “We’ve had the honour of a visit from King Charles in the past, and we saw William and Kate take up bingo calling during lockdown – so why wouldn’t we create the perfect dabber for royalty? His majesty is welcome to drop in for a game or two whenever he likes… we might even crown him a winner.”

Mecca Bingo clubs’ celebrations over the coronation weekend will include parties and screenings of the ceremony*, kicking off with a special Royal Community Jackpot game on Friday 5 May.

The game will see all of Mecca’s clubs link up to play the game , and everyone playing in the winning club will receive a share of £5k.

* Contact local club for detail

