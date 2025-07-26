Frankie Valli celebration on the Chichester stage

Stephen James brings the music of Frankie Valli to Chichester in a solo show in The Assembly Room, North Street, PO19 1LQ on Friday, August 1 (doors open 6:30pm, show starts: 7:30pm).

Tickets are £15.87 on http://bit.ly/frankiechichester – all quite a change for Stephen to his previous career.

“In a previous life I used to be a cardboard salesman which is about as exciting as it sounds!” he says. “But then one of my colleagues asked if I'd ever thought about doing a tribute act. I was singing locally and I'm lucky in that I'm quite versatile in my voice. I can change the sound of it quite well but I couldn't think who I should do, but my colleague said to me ‘You can do the high notes, can't you.’ I said yes. And so he said ‘You should do Frankie Valli!’ I hadn't really thought of him at that point so I had this kind of epiphany when I realised that I could do Frankie Valli. My colleague still tells me that I owe him a lot of commission!

“I spent 18 months researching and just really going into it and making sure that I could do it properly. Attention to detail is the big thing for me and I wanted to really get it right but I had to blag my way into my first booking. Frankie Valli was not really a massive sell in around 2008. I was going to the venue saying ‘I've got a Frankie Valli show’ and they would be saying to me ‘Who is Frankie Valli?’ I would say the songs and then they would say ‘Oh yes, I know the songs’ and I would say ‘Book it then!’ I had to twist people's arms to start with but within three or four years I had played the O2 and was starting to do theatres. I had a tour and the opportunities were starting to come out of the woodwork. I started doing about a hundred theatres a year and the rest is history.

“Luckily I listened to Frankie Valli's back catalogue and I realised that I knew about 85 per cent of the songs already. I realised that all these songs were by the same artist and that they go from 1962 until Grease Is The Word in 1978, songs which are just worlds apart. I just love singing them. I never get bored seeing those songs. It's a dream to sing these songs, and now everybody loves Frankie Valli! I would say that he is bigger now than he's ever been.”

Stephen emulates the New Jersey accent and curiously finds the falsetto the easiest part of the job: “The toughest bits for me are probably the bits that are not falsetto!

“This is a solo appearance. I go through the whole story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with a video screen behind me and there are six different costumes. It's narrated. The narrator takes over between the songs and gives a bit of the history.”