Fred. Olsen Travel Agents opens brand new store In Eastbourne

Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of Advantage Travel Partnership Group; Ian Brooks and Belinda Mindell, Board Directors for Fred. Olsen Travel; Steve Williams, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Travel; and Paul Hardwick, Director of Retail for Fred. Olsen Travel, also witnessed this auspicious occasion, alongside many VIP guests from various holiday and cruise companies and existing customers from the area.

As their first concept store, this is a really exciting and dynamic new approach for the team at Fred. Olsen Travel. In addition to selling holidays and cruises from hundreds of different suppliers, the store gives a specialist focus to selected operators – Riviera Travel, Cunard, Regent Seven Seas, Oceania Cruises and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Business Development Manager, Trevor Ridler is delighted to manage this store alongside his existing store in Heathfield and has managed to recruit some fantastic talent back into the travel industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The doors are now open at this new location with a team of four staff who are already doing incredibly well serving the people of Eastbourne with some fantastic holidays.

The Fred. Olsen Travel Agents Team with Councillor Candy Vaughan, Mayor of Eastbourne

Trevor Ridler, Fred. Olsen Travel Agents Business Development Manager, commented: “I am extremely excited to open this store in my hometown and look forward to branching out further in the future.”

Fred. Olsen Travel Agents Director of Retail, Paul Hardwick, added: “ I couldn’t be more proud of what my development team has achieved with this new location and its concept. The store enables us to demonstrate to customers our in-depth product knowledge and the exceptional service you can enjoy at Fred. Olsen Travel, and that our staff really can make the difference when choosing your next holiday or cruise.”

Customers are invited to pop along to the Beacon to visit the new Fred. Olsen Travel store where they can learn more about what’s on offer. Alternatively they can call the Fred. Olsen Travel team of specialists on 01323 406084 or visit www.fredolsentravelagents.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred. Olsen Travel has been a fixture on the high street for 35 years with 18 travel agencies: ten in East Anglia in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Colchester, Bury St Edmunds, Beccles and Norwich; six on the South coast in Hythe, Lymington, Westbourne, Christchurch, Ferndown and Dorchester; and two in the South East in Heathfield and Eastbourne.