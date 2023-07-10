Fred's Perry wins it for Nuthurst Orchard in South Downs and Brighton CAMRA festival

Chesca and Tom of Nuthurst Orchard are celebrating a new award-winning perry. Their Fred's Perry was voted best perry of the South Downs and Brighton CAMRA festival.

"We planted the perry pear orchard out about 10 years ago," said Chesca, "selecting four different varieties: Thorne, Oldfield, Green Horse and Hendre Huffcap. I love the old names but the pears are strictly for perry, you wouldn't want to eat them. We've been refining and improving it each year and last year's vintage was really special, so we're very pleased."

"We've also blended it with our bottled Passion Fruit Cider," said Tom, "just to give it a little background peary aroma and it works a treat. It's a lot of fun growing fruit but blending and tasting is definitely the best part."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CAMRA competition runs annually across various locations in the South East with healthy competition from craft producers of beer, cider and perry.

Chesca and Tom toast the win with Fred's Perry in Nuthurst Orchard.