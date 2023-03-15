Free back to work coaching for mums in Sussex

Successful Mums Career Academy has secured funding to support parents in Sussex with a brand new back-to-work coaching programme.

Jane Knight, Founder of Successful Mums Academy

The free coaching from Successful Mums is perfect for parents who want to return to work but may have lost their confidence; or just need extra support and guidance.

With a series of tailored one-to-one sessions, the skilled coaches can cover a whole raft of topics including getting your mojo back; CV creation; finding a job; applications; imposter syndrome and combatting nerves; plus those all-important interview skills and where those flexible and part time jobs are hiding.

Jane Knight, founder of Successful Mums said: “Confidence is a such an issue for parents and carers returning to work. So many women question whether their skills and experience are enough and are often intimated by the prospect of using new or complex technology. Through this programme, my goal is to help these women take stock of all their amazing accomplishments and realise the transferable skills that they have learnt both as a mum and in previous careers.”

According to a recent report, every year at least 120,000 mums leave full-time work while 25,080 mums leave the workforce altogether, yet 98% of mothers want to work.

Jane continues: “We don’t believe mums should feel there is no choice but to stay at home, or that they should be penalised because of having a baby. Successful Mums doesn’t just provide tailored career information, advice and guidance, we also help our learners find a job that fits around their family. We know the majority aren’t looking for a ‘9 to 5’ role and we help them to navigate the recruitment process, linking them to flexible friendly employers.”

The coaching is available to book now and is online and flexible. Through the programme mums have access to a network of like-minded women through a series of webinars. Parents must be unemployed or on a career break and live within the coast to capital region to be eligible.