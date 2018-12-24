Free Christmas meals for the needy in Newhaven

The Hillcrest Centre and Cafe in Newhaven will be open tomorrow (Christmas Day) to provide free festive meals.

Members of the local community, including the homeless, the elderly, single parents, the lonely and those unable to fund their own Christmas, have been booked in.

Peter Rhodes said he had been overwhelmed by local reaction to the event. He said: “We are able to fund this because of because of massive support from the people of Newhaven, community organisations, local businesses and private individuals.

“The project seems to have stimulated an upwelling of generosity and community spirit in what is not one of the wealthier areas of East Sussex.”

Volunteers, including the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field, will be in attendance to make sure the meal is a success.