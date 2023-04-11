Free clothes swap in Hastings promises to sort out your spring wardrobe

Umbrella Sussex Invite you to their third Clothes Rescue, an afternoon of swopping, sharing and mending unwanted clothes so they can have a new life with loving owners and you can revamp your wardrobe for free.

Spring Clothes Rescue

Umbrella Sussex are the organisation behind two projects, Hastings Library of Things and Make and Mend. Their volunteers run projects to help the community pool their resources, for example lending wheelchairs and sewing machines, and share skills, including basic sewing and mending techniques.

They run clothes events a few times a year so that people can pass on what they no longer wear, and others can pick up clothes they can use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spring Clothes rescue will be on Saturday April 22, 12noon to 4pm.

The way it works is that people bring clothes they want to give away, and take away what others no longer wear.

The Rescue is taking place in the Common Room, Eagle House, 27-29 Cambridge Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Common Room is a Public Living Room, open to all Tuesday-Saturday 12noon to 4pm, with comfy sofas, books, kids space and a kitchenette where you can make a cuppa. It also has the brightest accessible toilet in the town centre.

People with things to bring are asked to bring them on the day, all clothes are welcome, kids and adults. Any left over clothing will be donated to a local charity.