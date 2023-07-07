FREE Entry to Fishbourne Roman Palace this weekend for Summer Spectacular

Fishbourne Roman Palace, the renowned historical site, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Summer Spectacular event, offering visitors an extraordinary opportunity to explore the ancient Roman world free of charge. Taking place on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9, this weekend-long extravaganza promises a delightful day out for all ages.

From 10am to 5pm, guests will be immersed in the captivating history and grandeur of the Roman era, as they stroll through the magnificent grounds of Fishbourne Roman Palace. Boasting an impressive collection of archaeological remains, this site holds the largest known Roman home in Britain, providing a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of Roman elites.

With live entertainment from The OK Chorale community choir and Steampunk Morris dancers, local craftspeople selling their handmade wares, community groups and food vendors, there’s something for all ages to enjoy,

"We are excited to welcome visitors to our Summer Spectacular event," said Sarah Parker, Property Manager at Fishbourne Roman Palace. "This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and families to delve into the fascinating world of the Romans and explore the breathtaking grounds of the palace. With free entry and a diverse range of activities, we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable weekend of fun, entertainment, and discovery."

Open from 10am to 5pm, Saturday 8th and Sunday July 9, no pre-booking required.

Find out more at www.sussexpast.co.uk/whats-on

About Fishbourne Roman Palace:

Fishbourne Roman Palace, managed by Sussex Past, is a world-class historical site located in Fishbourne, near Chichester, West Sussex. It showcases the remarkable remains of an ancient Roman palace and offers a fascinating insight into Roman life in Britain. With its exceptional mosaics, gardens, and exhibitions, Fishbourne Roman Palace is a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and families alike.

