Free NHS Lung Health Checks off to a flying start with over 400 scans completed
Local GP practices have been contacting registered patients aged 55-74 by text about the checks, which take a look at the person’s lung health. This is followed by a letter, which arrives in a yellow envelope from the NHS and InHealth, who are supporting the NHS to deliver the checks. The checks are only for people who currently smoke or have smoked in the past, so people can let InHealth know using the contact details in the letter if this does not apply to them.
People are offered a telephone conversation and may then be invited to see a nurse and have a lung scan. The scanner is based in the Asda car park in St Leonards, so many people may have seen it there recently. The first batch of scans took place from 10-18 July, and the scanner unit will return to do more from 1-17 August.
Taking checks like these out to our communities brings care closer to home for local people, helping them to be seen and diagnosed more quickly, which is a priority for NHS Sussex and its health and care partners across the county.
While most people will find that their lungs are working fine, the scans can pick up where others may benefit from further tests and treatment, either from their GP or hospital doctors. When it comes to lung health, spotting problems early can make a huge difference because it widens treatment options and improves outcomes. Further information is available on our Sussex NHS Lung Health Checks website.
