Free online New Years Eve party to be hosted for ovarian cancer charity

Kieran Turnbull is hosting a New Year’s Eve party virtually that anyone can join for free. It is to raise awareness for Target Ovarian Cancer, a charity which he has been fundraising for, for over a year. It is expected to be very popular, so book a ticket now before it’s too late.
The virtual event starts at 8.30pm on Saturday 31st December 2022 and will be packed full of interactive activities and there are lots of prizes to be won.
You can book a free ticket for the virtual event here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ktdigitalevents/824377/
Target Ovarian Cancer are the UK's leading ovarian cancer charity. They offer support, improve early diagnosis and fund life-saving ovarian cancer research.
If you would like to support Kieran’s fundraising for Target Ovarian Cancer further, you can donate directly here: https://donate.kieranturnbull.uk