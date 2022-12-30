Free online New Years Eve party to be hosted for ovarian cancer charity

Local young fundraiser Kieran Turnbull is hosting an online New Years Eve party to raise money for charity ‘Target Ovarian Cancer’.

Black background with multicoloured fireworks scattered throughout. Text reads ‘Kieran Turnbull Presents: Virtual Live New Years Eve Party for Target Ovarian Cancer. Music. Raffle. 2023. 31st December

Kieran Turnbull is hosting a New Year’s Eve party virtually that anyone can join for free. It is to raise awareness for Target Ovarian Cancer, a charity which he has been fundraising for, for over a year. It is expected to be very popular, so book a ticket now before it’s too late.

The virtual event starts at 8.30pm on Saturday 31st December 2022 and will be packed full of interactive activities and there are lots of prizes to be won.

You can book a free ticket for the virtual event here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ktdigitalevents/824377/

Target Ovarian Cancer are the UK's leading ovarian cancer charity. They offer support, improve early diagnosis and fund life-saving ovarian cancer research.

