Free paediatric first aid training parents in Crawley thanks to Comply Sense

Comply Sense offering new parents or grandparents with children upto 3 years old Free Paediatric first aid training in Crawley, West Sussex

At Comply Sense we do wonder this, as there has never been a better ti to 3 years old once a month at our Crawley training room.

We would like to offer something to the local community of Crawley and the surrounding around. According to the British Red Cross that over 80% of Adults would not know what to do if someone was to collapse. We are one of the least trained nations in the world when it comes to learning the basics of first aid emergencies.

With the aim of skilling parents on how to deal with first aid emergencies we hope no one will ever have to use the skills we teach them, but instead give the parents some reassurance of how to spot the vital signs and symptoms of a paediatric first aid emergency.

We supply businesses of all shapes and sizes, regulated and bespoke workplace training courses and the lack of awareness of how to deal with first aid emergencies especially in children really is more of a problem now with the pressure the NHS is under. My experience of being a new parent back in 2015 was one of a curious one on reflection.

The antenatal classes we attended were fantastic for raising awareness of what to expect up to the day of the birth, and even changing a nappy and bathing our new baby. Although this was great, one vital thing was missing, what happens or what can we do if our baby stops breathing or chokes or starts convulsing.

Yes we have the fantastic emergency services, but the first aider is designed to cover the gap between an incident happening and a medical professional arriving on the scene, so I repeat my sentiment, why are we so ill equip to deal with this?