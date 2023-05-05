Free sensory storytelling and drama workshops in Hailsham

Wizard of Oz sensory storytelling

Free sensory storytelling & drama workshops will take place at Hailsham’s Summerheath Hall on Sunday May 28, 2023.

Join the Head2Head Sensory team for The Wizard Of Oz sensory storytelling experience with craft activities or drama workshops with signing and signing.

The event is accessible to all from ages 2+ and includes Makaton signing, on site parking and disabled toilet. Participants are asked to take drinks and snacks with them.

To book your place visit h2hsensorytheatre.com/product/free-sensory-storytelling-crafts-and-drama-workshops-day-hailsham-east-sussex/

For more information please email [email protected]

