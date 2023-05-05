Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Free sensory storytelling and drama workshops in Hailsham

Disabilities theatre charity, Head2Head Sensory Theatre, is offering Sussex families a free accessible fun day in Hailsham.

By Lisa RonchettiContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Wizard of Oz sensory storytelling Wizard of Oz sensory storytelling
Wizard of Oz sensory storytelling

Free sensory storytelling & drama workshops will take place at Hailsham’s Summerheath Hall on Sunday May 28, 2023.

Join the Head2Head Sensory team for The Wizard Of Oz sensory storytelling experience with craft activities or drama workshops with signing and signing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is accessible to all from ages 2+ and includes Makaton signing, on site parking and disabled toilet. Participants are asked to take drinks and snacks with them.

Most Popular

To book your place visit h2hsensorytheatre.com/product/free-sensory-storytelling-crafts-and-drama-workshops-day-hailsham-east-sussex/

For more information please email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donations are welcome and can be made via the Head2Head website at h2hsensorytheatre.com

Related topics:HailshamParticipantsSussex