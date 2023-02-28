Edit Account-Sign Out
Free three course lunches for over 60s all across Mid Sussex

As part of their initiative to help older people stay warm this winter, Mid Sussex Older People's Council (MSOPC) have been providing three course lunches for over 60s at various venues around Mid Sussex.

By Nicola BrothertonContributor
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 9:01am
Hot soup, sandwiches and cakes were served at various venues in Mid Sussex
Funded by Mid Sussex District Council and Haywards Heath town council, the charity has been able to provide hot soup, sandwiches and home made cakes, with tea and coffee, at venues in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, East Grinstead and Lindfield.

There have been speakers at each event, including social prescribers about what they do, and citizens advice to provide information on where to turn for advice on paying for energy bills.Barbara Baldwin, chairman of MSOPC, said: “We have provided Warm Lunches across Mid Sussex at six different venues to help older people deal with isolation, and loneliness during the dark and cold days of winter, as well as the horrendous cost of living increases that have affected our communities these past three months.

"At each event we have supplied free of charge, a three course lunch, coffee and tea, and important information of who and where to contact if in need of assistance of any kind, together with companionship and conversation in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

"We are very grateful to Mid Sussex District Council and Haywards Heath Town Council for their generosity in helping us to fund these events.'

