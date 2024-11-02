Freedom feathers fly in aid of the RNLI at Summerfields

Forty-eight members of the Summerfield’s Leisure Centre ‘No Strings’ Badminton Group took part in a Doubles Knockout Tournament on Wednesday, October 23 with all proceeds from entry fees and the prize raffle going to the RNLI – the Charity that Saves Live at Sea.

‘No Strings’ Badminton sessions take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings under the watchful eye of resident badminton coach Cathy Bargh who said: “We have created a wonderful sense of community here at Summerfields, Freedom Leisure Hastings, and it’s been a pleasure to come together using sport to raise this money for the RNLI.

"Sport is of huge benefit to all of us, at all ages and abilities and I want to thank everybody involved for their support.”

Twenty-four doubles pairs were given the opportunity to shine in front of their peers and Freedom Leisure’s area manager, Toby Reid, centre manager Richard Chappell together with RNLI volunteers Sandra Halvey and Kevin Boorman were on hand to join in the fun.

After a busy morning on five of the centre’s six courts, Kevin Hoodless and John Wetherall emerged triumphant with Arnie Mercado and Sylvia Marshall in the runners-up position. A cheque for £485 was presented to this year’s chosen charity, the RNLI.

For further information on the ‘No Strings’ badminton sessions at Summerfields, call reception on 01424 457691.