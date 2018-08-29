French treats line the streets at Le Marche

The streets were fulled with French cuisines and delicacies over the bank holiday weekend.

Heathfield’s Le Marche on Monday, August 27 was said to have been ‘absolutely unbelievable’ as food traders displayed rows of fruit and vegetables in zinging colours as well as charcuterie, patisserie and eat-on-the-street dishes.

Local businesses and groups also plied their trade with two vineyards, Hidden Spring and Beacon Down offering tasting samples as well as providing visitors with the chance to try their hand at grape picking.

Organiser and parish councillor, Richard Ridley said: “The weather was spot on and there were more stalls than ever before, lots more local traders too, and the French stallholders laid on even more varieties of hot food.

“People were waiting to get in even before we’d opened and they were there after we had closed.”

Children were well catered for with magic at King’s Church and musicians enthralled the crowd with performances ranging from traditional jazz to a fill-scale silver band.

Mr Ridley said: “We hope the French traders will still want to come here after Brexit.

“We’ll wait and see.”