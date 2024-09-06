Fresh new-look for Southwater Co-op store which relaunches today
There is a fresh new-look for Co-op’s Lintot Square, Southwater, store which relaunches today (Friday, 6 September) following a near five-week programme of works and improvements.
Located in the Horsham district of West Sussex, Co-op’s Lintot Square, Southwater, store supports 25 local jobs, and includes a Costa Coffee Express machine and parcel collection services through DPD and an Amazon Locker.
The online home delivery of groceries is available through Just Eat and Deliveroo – with groceries freshly picked in store then delivered quickly and conveniently in the community, The Click & Collect of groceries is also available through Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk
The new-look Co-op serves-up an enhanced range of fresh and chilled produce, an in-store bakery and hot food, alongside its focus on meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products; flowers; newspapers and magazines; chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.
Co-op is committed to supporting UK farmers, growers and suppliers, with all of its fresh and frozen meat and poultry, including in its own-brand ready meals, pies and freshly prepared sandwiches, 100% British.
A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle harder to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.
There is also customer car parking, and an ATM which provides access to cash in the community.
Kevin Hammond, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to transform our Lintot Square, Southwater, store - it has a great new-look and we are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers back into their improved and enhanced Co-op store. Our aim is always to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently.
"Co-op also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”
Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its Member-owners own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership app.
More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership
Co-op’s Lintot Square, Southwater, store opens 7am-10pm between Monday-Saturday, and from 10am-4pm on Sunday.
