Friends of Bishopstone Station journey to to Downing Street to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Maria Caulfield, Member of Parliament for Lewes, was delighted to welcome Barbara Mine from Friends of Bishopstone Station to Number 10 Downing Street where they celebrated the work of local community champions.

By Maria CaulfieldContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:58 BST
Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, welcomes Friends of Bishopstone Station to No. 10 to meet Prime Minister

Friends of Bishopstone Station was formed in 2017 and the long-term plan is to restore the unique 1930s Grade 2 listed station building back to its Art Deco glory and create a community hub.

Bishopstone railway station is on the western side of the town of Seaford and is situated close to the coast, and about 1 mile from the hamlet of Bishopstone after which it is named. The train services from the station are provided by Southern, and the station is on the Seaford Branch of the East Coastway Line, 58 miles measured from London Bridge.

Before this station opened the first Bishopstone station was 0.6 miles further west at Tide Mills. That was closed in 1938 when the current station opened, but was subsequently reopened under the name of Bishopstone Beach Halt, and survived as such until 1942.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “It was lovely to be able to have a reception at No. 10 celebrating those who are truly working hard for our community.

“Barbara Mine, from Friends of Bishopstone Station, has been working tirelessly with the group as it is dedicated to preserving the lovely Art Deco building and creating a community hub for Bishopstone Residents and surrounding communities to enjoy.

"Thank you Barbara and all our brilliant volunteers for the work they do for our community.”

