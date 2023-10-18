Friends of Eastbourne Hospital AGM
The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital are holding their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 22 November at Victoria Baptist Church in Eldon Road, at 2pm.
Join the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital to hear Chairman Harry Walmsley's Annual Report and what the Friends will be fundraising for at Eastbourne DGH in 2024, including the major project for the coming year.
All members and anyone that is interested are very welcome to attend. Please do see www.friendsdgh.org.uk/events or contact the Friends Office on 01323 749503 for further information.