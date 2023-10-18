BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Friends of Eastbourne Hospital AGM

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital are holding their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 22 November at Victoria Baptist Church in Eldon Road, at 2pm.
By Amy WilliamsContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 13:14 BST
The Friends of Eastbourne HospitalThe Friends of Eastbourne Hospital
The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital

Join the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital to hear Chairman Harry Walmsley's Annual Report and what the Friends will be fundraising for at Eastbourne DGH in 2024, including the major project for the coming year.

All members and anyone that is interested are very welcome to attend. Please do see www.friendsdgh.org.uk/events or contact the Friends Office on 01323 749503 for further information.

Related topics:Eastbourne DGH