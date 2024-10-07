Friends of Eastbourne Seafront: '50p charge better than seafront toilet closure', say public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends of Eastbourne Seafront gathered again on Saturday, October 5th, next to Eastbourne Pier, for their third Saturday of raising awareness and collecting signatures for their petition against potential toilet closures. The discussed possible closures are due to Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) recently agreed £2.7m funding cuts on top of an already agreed £3m for 2024/2025.

In the consultation, which involves reviewing several council-funded services, EBC proposes a ‘community toilet scheme’ that would include “certain businesses and community venues offering their toilets for use by the public, or operating some of the council’s current public toilets.”

I asked Mrs Gaynor Sedgwick, chair of Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, about Cllr Jane Lamb’s idea of a payment scheme keeping toilets open. “Yeah, that’s exactly what we are saying, and that’s the feedback we are getting. Charging 50p to £1.00. People are happy with that.”

Nathan, a volunteer, added, “People have said today they would be happy to pay 50p to £1.00” to help maintain the toilets.

I spoke to Gaynor Sedgwick and her 11-1 pm Saturday 5th of October team about ideas heard that day.

The 12 council-run toilet facilities cost £300,000 annually. Charging 50p per use would require an average of 137 daily visitors per toilet to cover initial daily running costs.

Mrs Sedgwick noted, “We all acknowledge that there is a cost to everything, and if it means better facilities that are not vandalised, people would pay.”

Nathan mentioned, "One guy said he went into a toilet, and it was like a cage, and you had to put a coin in to go inside.

“The cage works well because you can’t go in there and smash your body or things against the toilets.”

Visitors and local residents had a lot to say.

Vandalism cost EBC £100,000 last year. Ms Sedgwick sympathised with Cllr Colin Swansborough’s claim to make toilets vandal-proof but said: “If someone’s determined to vandalise something, they will. But it’s putting in preventative measures [...] good CCTV [far outside the toilet], lighting [and] attendants.

“Close them early if that’s when they are getting vandalised. It’s not like making it like Fort Knox, but a nicer, safer environment."

I asked Sean, another volunteer, about Cllr Swansborough’s claim of potentially having 15-20 facilities on board. “Nah, I don’t believe it (he laughs). A café owner said [at the council meeting] her toilets are for staff and customers. There’s a lot of resistance.”

Amanda, another volunteer, highlighted the broader financial strain: “They (the council) just don’t have the money now like they used to”, referencing how homeless temporary accommodation costs £4.5m annually, which the council argue has partly led to the need for cuts.

This is the leaflet volunteers were handing out.

Mrs Sedgwick added, however, “We’ve summarised the questionnaire. Visitors particularly say they’d think twice about returning to Eastbourne if toilets close.”

Nathan also highlighted how people in wheelchairs have complained that toilets that open outwards are challenging to get into, a need for more ramps down to the lower promenade, the problem with busy periods and using the proposed businesses (cafes and hotels), and how those with medical conditions, the elderly and families with young babies need to find a toilet quickly.

Friends of Eastbourne Seafront will be out until October 21st, when the petition ends.