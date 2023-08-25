Friends of Lewes Talk: Reeves Lightbox Exhibition – In Their Footsteps, Tuesday 12 September, 7:30pm

Brigitte Lardinois and Tom Reeves will talk about the Reeves Lightbox Exhibition running through September.

Brigitte will update us on the progress of the Reeves Archive project which began in 2013. This work involving the digitisation of the Reeves business records will allow the image archive to be searched, and creates an invaluable historical resource. Brigitte’s talk will be followed by a presentation of photographs by Tom Reeves, including previously unseen images.

The talk is timed to coincide with the Lightbox Exhibition 'In Their Footsteps' in the streets of Lewes, and with a series of Edward Reeves Studio open days. Visitors can catch a glimpse of the archive, and see a new exhibition of old photographs, along with new work by Isaac Reeves.

The lightbox exhibition will be from 7 September to 1 October 2023, and you can visit the Reeves Studio on 8/9/10/15/16/17 of September from 11am - 4pm.

This live talk will be at King’s Church, on Brooks Road, Lewes, BN7 2BY. Entry is free to members of the Friends of Lewes, and £4 to non-members. Details at friends-of-lewes.org.uk/diary.