Friends of Sussex Hospices celebrates its 30th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity set up to support hospice care across Sussex celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A charity set up to support hospice care across Sussex celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Friends of Sussex Hospices was set up in 1995 to raise funds for the 13 hospice providers in East and West Sussex. Run entirely by volunteers it has distributed more than £3.6m to hospices and in doing so, the management team and volunteers have built a high reputation for running well organized and successful events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their anniversary year also provides a range of activities organised to suit all ages and pockets.

Gruffalow

It begins with Gruffalo Fun at Framfield Grange on May 28 and 29 from 10.;30am-4pm. Children (and their grown ups) can meet the Gruffalo, watch magic, try pond dipping and enjoy woodland trails. There will also be Gruffalo games, craft activities, a tea tent as well as pizza and ice cream vans. People can bring their own picnics and relax by the lake or on sweeping lawns. Earlybird tickets cost £12.

There's a summer cabaret also at Framfield Grange on Saturday, July 5; Bridge at Glyndebourne in September; a Black Tie dinner at Lancing College on October 24 and the year is rounded off with a Christmas gift fair and concert in November.

Lunch clubs (Uckfield and Henfield) welcome new members and guests and feature well-known speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers say hospices are facing their worst financial crisis this year with state funding covering less than a third of their needs, rising staff and energy costs together with a decline in legacy giving. To find out more visit: friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk