From blank to Bank-sy - Hastings care home appeals for help in creating its own iconic artwork
“The idea came from Phil, one of our residents,” said Lifestyles team member, Dan Peacock. “Phil and I were walking around our gardens one afternoon when we spotted a resident sitting against the white wall in their wheelchair. Phil lives with dementia and, to my surprise, he remarked that it looked like a Banksy.
“In that moment, we agreed to turn his idea into reality. While we’re very creative here, we don’t have the facilities we need, and that’s why we need some help!”
Hastings Court is run by Oakland Care and is a purpose built, 80-bed care home providing person-centred residential, nursing and memory care. Residents have decided on the design of a person in a wheelchair being lifted into the air by balloons, in the style of the anonymous artist’s ‘balloon girl’ painting.
“We really hope someone in Hasting’s rich artistic community can give us a hand,” added Dan. “This is an idea driven by our residents and we want them to be able to see it through and see their design on the wall.
“It’s very important that they’re able to make decisions, express themselves and be empowered in this way.”
Anyone who’d like to offer their help can contact Dan at Hastings Court on 01424 755151.