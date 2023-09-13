BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

From blank to Bank-sy - Hastings care home appeals for help in creating its own iconic artwork

Residents at a Hastings care home are appealing for help to turn their gable wall from blank to Bank-sy.The residents at Hastings Court on The Ridge have a design in mind but their artistic skills don’t extend to creating the stencils needed to bring it to life.
By Lisa PettiferContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

“The idea came from Phil, one of our residents,” said Lifestyles team member, Dan Peacock. “Phil and I were walking around our gardens one afternoon when we spotted a resident sitting against the white wall in their wheelchair. Phil lives with dementia and, to my surprise, he remarked that it looked like a Banksy.

“In that moment, we agreed to turn his idea into reality. While we’re very creative here, we don’t have the facilities we need, and that’s why we need some help!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hastings Court is run by Oakland Care and is a purpose built, 80-bed care home providing person-centred residential, nursing and memory care. Residents have decided on the design of a person in a wheelchair being lifted into the air by balloons, in the style of the anonymous artist’s ‘balloon girl’ painting.

Most Popular
Residents at Hastings Court in front of the wall they need help decoratingResidents at Hastings Court in front of the wall they need help decorating
Residents at Hastings Court in front of the wall they need help decorating

“We really hope someone in Hasting’s rich artistic community can give us a hand,” added Dan. “This is an idea driven by our residents and we want them to be able to see it through and see their design on the wall.

“It’s very important that they’re able to make decisions, express themselves and be empowered in this way.”

Anyone who’d like to offer their help can contact Dan at Hastings Court on 01424 755151.

Related topics:ResidentsHastings