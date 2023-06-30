From Detroit to Eastbourne – the ultimate pizza and burger road trip

Two entrepreneurs and self-confessed foodies took market research to a new level when they decided to move into the pizza business.

They jumped on a plane, hired a pick-up truck and set off on a three-week road-trip around Canada and America in search of the perfect dishes.

They interviewed chefs and restaurant owners and even rolled their sleeves up and spent a week in the kitchens.

“We took our quest seriously,” explained David Luck. “We knew the towns and cities we wanted to explore and headed to each one in turn.”

David and Alex outside their new Eastbourne venture

Their adventure finally took them to Detroit, known as Motor City and the birthplace of Motown.

It was here that they came across the square-cut pizza, which takes its name from the blue steel utility trays used in the auto-assembly plants back in the 1940s.

“We were fired up with what we experienced in Detroit and decided that this was the way forward for us,” David said. “We headed back to England and opened our first restaurant in Canterbury. We imported the steel pans from Detroit to replicate the feel and experience and the pizzas have proved a huge success.”

David and his business partner Alex Hatzidakis first entered the fast-food arena during lock-down in 2020. They rented a pitch for a pop-up stand selling high-quality burgers in Kent. The reaction from the public was great and Chuck and Blade Burgers was born.

David and Alex trying out pizzas in Detroit

“We had our mobile kitchen at Henley Regatta last year, and served a guy one of our top-class burgers,” David explained. “He loved the food, said he worked for Legal & General, and invited us to have a look at The Beacon as a possible new location for us.”

David and Alex made a site visit and knew immediately this would be a great next location for Square Peg Pizzas and Chuck and Blade Burgers.

“It is a vibrant town and the shopping centre lies at the heart of the community,” David said. “This will be a great new venue for us and I can’t wait to open for business.”

David and Alex are due to open at the end of July and have started fitting out a first-floor unit opposite Nando’s.

“We are bringing both food offers to Eastbourne,” he continued. “Diners can opt for Chuck and Blade Burgers (www.chuckandbladeburgers.com) or Square Peg Detroit Pizzas (www.squarepegpizzas.com). The restaurants open on the first floor opposite Nandos.

“We really hope the good people of Eastbourne enjoy the experience and we look forward to welcoming customers into the restaurant next month (July).”

The Beacon community manager Hend Moussa welcomed Chuck and Blade Burgers and Square Peg Pizzas and said they would have great appeal to Eastbourne diners.

“It is fantastic to have them on board. Our first-floor food hall is offering a great choice for diners.”