From Military Wives to Choir at Chichester Festival Theatre

Laura Checkley, who plays choir mistress Morgan in Choir in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre (August 2-30), counts among her credits the film Military Wives.

And there is certainly a connection between the two – though of course, sadly, Military Wives was cut short in the cinemas by the pandemic.

“It was out in the cinemas for a week and then everything closed because of Covid and it feels now like it's a little hidden gem that people come across and wonder why they've never come across it before. But the reason is Covid. Covid really buried it but it is a beautiful, beautiful piece and I feel very proud of it. And I made friends for life through that job.

“When I was speaking to (director) Hannah (Joss) and (writer) Gurpreet (Kaur Bhatti) about doing Morgan I was saying it was really interesting how close singing brought us all together with the film. There was a real bonding through the experience of us singing together. We all came together and there was a really great togetherness. And I'm finding that again with this play. It's really joyous to be singing again because I have not sung in such a long time.”

As for Morgan: “She was a really talented musician and nearly got a record deal but things just didn't happen for her and now she's running the choir. And she comes across this brilliant student and finds herself inspired to raise funds for him. But I think really she starts running this community choir because she just misses making music. She's really good at what she does. She has really, really high standards, but really she starts the choir because she misses music.

“But then the opportunity comes up to raise money for Freddie, and the choir are faced with their first public performance. They are a fairly new choir. We have decided that they are probably about two years old but then the opportunity arises to do a TV show, to be filmed for a section of The One Show. And that turns the choir into a different beast. Morgan feels that it's an opportunity to showcase her music. She is galvanised by this opportunity and her ambition goes to her head. The more she thinks about the TV company, the more she is not catering to the choir's needs. She is a good person and she has a good heart but she is in this kind of limbo.

“Gurpreet has written a beautifully sweet play full of heart. Morgan is nuanced. She is passionate about what she does but this choir is definitely filling a void for her. She's pushed aside her own personal life and I think in fact that she is lonely. I think that's what draws other people to the choir. They want that sense of belonging and that sense of forgetting what is outside the choir.”

But also through the choir, there is that feel-good sense, that sense of letting the endorphins go: “Gurpreet said she joined a community choir and she says that people were coming together because of their own grief or just to escape things and I think that's the case for Morgan. She works really hard for the choir but she is hugely ambitious.”