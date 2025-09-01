From North Carolina to Bognor for the Southdowns Music Festival

North Carolina-based modern folk music duo Friction Farm head back to Bognor Regis on their latest UK tour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The husband-and-wife team of travelling troubadours, Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay, are delighted to return to the Southdowns Music Festival where they have played before – and of which they retain happy memories.

This time they are at Brewhouse on the Pier, PO21 1TX on September 21 at 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan recalls: “The reason we ended up in Bognor Regis was that I was reading a book that was maybe not massively popular in the UK, Bill Bryson’s Notes On A Small Island and he mentioned the town of Bognor Regis and I thought that sounded interesting.”

As Christine says: “It was the name Bognor Regis that sounded so interesting, and so I said why don't you find us a gig there and we did.”

It's all part of their shared wanderlust: “We just want to see places,” says Aidan. “It’s a silly story of how we ended up in the UK. We were trying to come and visit and we just didn't have time off. If we're not working, then we are not eating!”

Christine adds: “But we wanted to come and visit some friends in England and we spoke about booking a show. I don't even remember where. It was somewhere in London, but Aidan booked some other gigs as well, and that first one got cancelled! But we love playing in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan says: “The audiences are really quite different over there. For a start everyone in the UK sings. We did a number of shows throughout the country and up into Scotland, and we were playing small folk clubs and medium-sized folk clubs and you just get such enthusiastic audiences that they want to join in.”

As Christine says: “If you want an audience to join in in the US, you have got to invite them to sing!”

The duo have been performing together for 20-plus years and have played in all kinds of places including the Far East and South Africa, but as Aidan says, they realise that they've probably not played 75 per cent of the US yet: “We are singer-songwriters and we consider ourselves modern folk. When we address UK audiences we tend to say it is Americana because you have got your own folk over there.”

Christine explained: “One of the things that we've been trying to do quite recently is that we write about the human condition and about how we see the world. We're not always drawn to the good side of humanity in terms of inspiration but we have made it a very specific goal to bring hope to people and to bring out the very best that we can in the stories that we're telling. We just think that people need that, that they want to walk away from a gig feeling uplifted.”

And that's reflected in the name Friction Farm: “We recognise that friction is fertile ground for when we are creating our songs but we want to create hope and harmony.”