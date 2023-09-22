BREAKING
From Sion Convent girl to bestselling author - Maeve Haran to give talk in Littlehampton

When Maeve Haran studied famous authors at Sion Convent in Worthing she had no idea idea that one day she would become one herself.
By Maeve HaranContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
Maeve Haran, the daughter of well-known Worthing GP's Dr Tom & Dr Mary Haran, was a highly successful television producer when she gave it up to try and write a bestseller.

What she didn’t expect was that the book would be so close to her own life, charting the dilemmas of the modern woman trying to balance career and family.

The novel turned out to be Having It All, which became a worldwide bestseller translated into 26 languages and it took Maeve from Argentina to Mexico and from Norway to Madrid. It even took her on the QE2 to film a series about writing for the Richard and Judy Show.

Maeve Haran

At 2.30 on October 7 at the East Beach Cafe in Littlehampton, Maeve will be recalling the excitement of it all over tea and talking about her 20th book, In the Summertime, appropriately set in a small seaside town on the South Coast.

Tickets to join her can be bought on Eventbrite.

