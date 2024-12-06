From wartime Heil Cinderella to Rusperella on the stage

Camille Hill - Rusperella and Tom Fourniss - Prince Charming

It seems the last time Cinderella was staged at Rusper Village Hall, World War Two was raging and Cecil Beaton, no less, was leading the cast in a touring production.

Called Heil Cinderella, it was offered as a war-time morale-booster, most likely.

Now, at long last, Cinderella is back – in a very localised new version. Written, produced and directed by Louise Holford-Walker, Rusperella will be brought to the stage by the Rusper Players from Friday evening, December 13 until Sunday afternoon, December 15. Contact Trudy Dolan for tickets on 01293 851656 or [email protected].

As Louise says: “This is Cinderella with lots of links to the local area, mentions of Horsham and Gatwick and so on.

“Before Covid I wrote a play and got a group of people together and it was a huge success. It was a one-off but then people were saying would I do another play. And then we did another play which we just brought off the shelf and it was so boring. It was so dull, so people started saying would I do panto. I've always loved panto and so I thought I would write a Cinderella with lots of local references. And I've also included TikTok and Tindr. I've brought it up to date!”

Louise is promising sparkling new surprises, hilarious twists and contemporary flair, with Tom Fourniss taking on the role of Prince Charming: “The wicked stepsisters, played by old favourites Clive Dolan and Chris Dawe, will have you in stitches. And be wowed by the captivating singing of Rusperella, Rusper’s beautiful Cinderella played by Camille Hill.”

The wicked stepmother will be played by Angie Hill; her poor husband, Baron HardUp, will be played by the Rev Nick Flint; and new recruit Keith Jordan will be Buttons.

“Rehearsals have been quite stressful which is very much to be expected! Everyone is great but everyone is at different levels of experience but I think it is going to be pretty damn good. We've hired the costumes and it's going to be a very high-quality production for just a little group.

“Our Prince Charming is a very camp Prince Charming. He is not the standard Prince Charming, and the whole thing is quite different in various ways. It has got little nuances that you would never have had in the olden days. You've got all the standard elements like the ugly sisters and the wicked stepmother and Prince Charming but it's all slightly off piste! But it is going to be really great. We've got a proper artist doing the set. The show is very modern and very different and very Disney and also it's a musical.”

As for Cecil Beaton: “There is a history society in the village and they unearthed the fact that during World War Two, Cecil Beaton rallied the troops with a show called Heil Cinderella. I suspect it was sending up the Germans but they did perform it in Rusper village. I suspect it was a huge success because it was Cecil Beaton!”

As for the last time there was panto at all in the village, Louise suspects that it was “forever” ago.